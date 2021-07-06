KTR inaugurates Babu Jagjivan Ram six-lane flyover at Balanagar

Hyderabad: State municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the much-hyped six-lane flyover at Balanagar. The flyover is named after Dalit leader and parliamentarian Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Later, KTR also paid floral tributes to the former union defense minister.

The flyover, constructed as a part of the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) at Balangar junction, was built at a cost of Rs.387 crore. The 1.13 km long six-lane two-way flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion from the Kukatpally Y-junction towards Medchal highway and Rajiv Rahadari.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR noted the severe traffic congestion at Balanagar. “It is to address such issues that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is developing infrastructure under the SRDP. In Kukatpally alone, works worth Rs 1,000 crore are being executed,” the minister said.

State animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, labour minister Ch Malla Reddy, MLAs M Krishna Rao, Vivekananda Goud, MLCs Surabhi Vani Devi, S Raju, Naveen Rao, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, deputy Mayor Srilatha Reddy among others participated in the inauguration.