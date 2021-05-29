KTR inaugurates ramps for PVNR expressway

Hyderabad: Minister for municipal administration and urban development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao along with chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday inaugurated the PVNR Expressway ramps at Upparpally.

Now commuters using the PVNR Expressway coming from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and heading towards Hitec City can get down at Upparpally and reach Tolichowki, IT corridor and other areas. Similarly, using the second ramp at Upparpally, people can reach RGIA using the PVNR expressway.

With the inauguration of ramps, there will be decongestion of traffic in the inner ring road especially in areas like Rajendra Nagar, Upparpally, Budvel, etc. These ramps were constructed at a cost of Rs. 22.08 crore and the project was executed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Several bureaucrats including MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar and HMDA officials were present at the inauguration.

Among the others present at the inauguration included state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and GHMC Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi.