KTR invited to speak at ‘Ideas for India’ conference in UK

Hyderabad: Global advisory firm EPG has invited Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao to speak at the second edition of the ‘Ideas for India’ conference to be held in London on May 11 and 12.

“We believe your presence would add significant value to the dialogue and the audience, and we are particularly keen to showcase the economic strides made by the Telangana government,” the global firm said.

The economic and strategy consulting firm also extended the invitation to KTR to attend the dinner at the House of Commons, hosted by Seema Malhotra MP (Labour) and the Black-tie Celebration Dinner with a UK cabinet minister as keynote speaker.

Over 800 people including multiple business, media and political leaders are expected to attend the event, as part of the inaugural India Week to be held across the United Kingdom.