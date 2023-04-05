KTR invited to speak at ‘Ideas for India’ conference in UK

Over 800 people including multiple business, media and political leaders are expected to attend the event, as a part of the inaugural India Week to be held across the United Kingdom.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th April 2023 5:01 pm IST
KTR invited to speak at 'Ideas for India' conference in UK
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: Global advisory firm EPG has invited Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao to speak at the second edition of the ‘Ideas for India’ conference to be held in London on May 11 and 12.

“We believe your presence would add significant value to the dialogue and the audience, and we are particularly keen to showcase the economic strides made by the Telangana government,” the global firm said.

Also Read
Telangana govt launches India’s first ‘Cool Roof Policy’ to reduce heat

The economic and strategy consulting firm also extended the invitation to KTR to attend the dinner at the House of Commons, hosted by Seema Malhotra MP (Labour) and the Black-tie Celebration Dinner with a UK cabinet minister as keynote speaker.

MS Education Academy

Over 800 people including multiple business, media and political leaders are expected to attend the event, as part of the inaugural India Week to be held across the United Kingdom.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th April 2023 5:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button