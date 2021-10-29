KTR invites missile developer MBDA to explore manufacturing in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s minister for industry and information technology K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday invited MBDA, a world leader in missiles and missile systems, to explore prospective collaboration opportunities for manufacturing in Telangana.

Rama Rao, who is leading a State delegation on a visit to France, held a formal meeting with MBDA’s top management team comprising of Directors Boris Solomiac, Pol Neil Le Livec, and Senior Vice President Asia and India Jean-Marc Peyraud.

MBDA, a European multinational developer and manufacturer of missiles, has its headquarters in Paris. During the meeting, minister KTR invited the management team of MBDA to explore prospective collaboration opportunities for manufacturing in Telangana.

The Telangana delegation also held a series of meetings and interacted with various CEOs and industry heads in Paris on Thursday.

The minister met with Aerocampus Aquitaine Sales Director Xavier Audion. Air Attache at the Indian Embassy in France, Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad was also a part of the meeting.

KTR also had a meeting with India’s Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf. The minister thanked the Ambassador and the Indian Embassy in Paris for the warm welcome extended to the Telangana delegation.

The minister gave an overview of the various initiatives of the Telangana Government to attract investments. He also apprised Ambassador about the various priority sectors into which Telangana is soliciting investments from French companies.

KTR also called on Cosmetic Valley’s Deputy CEO- In-charge International Strategy Franckie Chereau in Paris. The minister highlighted India’s cosmetics market and its substantial growth. He discussed the opportunities to manufacture cosmetics in Telangana.

Cosmetic Valley is a cluster of about 800 companies, creating approximately 70,000 jobs and $11 billion in revenue; 7 universities, 136 colleges, 200 research laboratories for 8,600 researchers, and 100 research projects.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Aerospace & Defence Director Praveen and Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham were present in the meetings.