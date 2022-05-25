KTR invites pharma giant Roche to set up unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) met with Dr Christoph Franz, Chairman of Roche on Wednesday to present the opportunities offered by the state and invited them to join the vibrant ecosystem.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. It is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

The minister briefed Dr Franz about various initiatives undertaken by Government of Telangana including the Hyderabad Pharma City, Genome Valley, Medtech Park, among others. He also reiterated on Government of Telangana’s commitment of developing quality medicines and improving patient health.

He also announced that Swiss pharma giant Ferring will be setting up a second manufacturing unit in Telangana. The first unit was inaugurated in Genome Valley by KTR himself in April.

IT minister KTR pulled in over Rs 600 crore in investments to Telangana on his first day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings in Davos on Monday. He has announced the addition of over eight new investments to Telangana’s infrastructure so far.