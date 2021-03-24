KTR keen to clear misconception of Health Minister

Hyderabad: TRS working president K. Tarakarama Rao is keen to clear out the misunderstandings of Health Minister E. Rajender with the party days after the health minister expressed his disappointment with the functioning of the party at different public meetings.

According to the sources, after the completion of the legislative assembly session, the IT minister KTR took E. Rajendra to the Pragathi Bhawan in his car where they held discussions on the differences and misunderstandings being erupted between him and the party and told him to meet the Chief Minister rather than publicly speaking of his disappointment.

For the past one year, Rajender is not taking any active participation in the working of the party. He was not given any responsibility in the run-up to the elections and was disappointed that persons with financial clout were given more importance than the people who were in the service of the public.

Sources have claimed that in the next round of cabinet re-shuffle E. Rajender could be side-lined. Recently, the health minister also supported the farmers protest cause whereas the TRS party is silent on the issue.

What will be the outcome between the Chief Minister and E.Rajender will be known in the coming days.