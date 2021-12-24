KTR lashes out at BJP for body-shaming his son; warns retaliation

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for body shaming his son Himanshu and warned them of response “in the same coin” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s family.

A poll question on the Q news Youtube channel that is anchored by BJP’s latest entrant Teenmaar Mallanna had put out an online poll asking whether development happened in the temple of Bhadrachalam or inside the body of KTR’s son Himanshu.

Sharing a screenshot of the same, KTR took to Twitter and tagged the national president of BJP JP Nadda and questioned him on the ‘Sanskar’ of the saffron party.

“Sri @JPNadda Ji, Is this what you teach BJP leaders in Telangana? Is it Sanskar to drag my young son & body shame him through ugly political comments in BJP’s mouthpiece? You don’t think we could reciprocate in the same coin against Amit Shah Ji’s or Modi Ji’s family?” he remarked.

“Please refrain these third rate leaders & media mouthpieces of BJP from making lousy lowlife comments particularly on my children We will be compelled to take legal action and as I much as detest it, don’t blame us when we are forced to respond with equal vigour,” KTR wrote in another tweet.