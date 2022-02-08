KTR lauds Telangana’s performance in Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana

Published: 8th February 2022 2:11 pm IST
KTR lauds Telangana's performance in Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana
Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. (file)

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday lauded the state’s performance in the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

As per the latest data on the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, seven villages from Telangana made it to the list of top 10 villages.

KTR put out a tweet expressing pleasure over Telangana’s performance, “Now this is called Real Rural Development! 7 villages out of top 10 villages in the country under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana are from #Telangana Kudos to Hon’ble CM KCR’s brainchild “PallePragathi” & my compliments to Panchayat Raj Minister @DayakarRao2019 Garu & his team” read the tweet.

KTR also congratulated Panchayat Raj minister Dayakar Rao for his efforts in the development of rural parts of the state.

