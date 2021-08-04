KTR launches 3,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots under ‘Hy-Fi’ program

Hyderabad: The Telangana government today announced the launch of 3000 public Wi-FI hotspots that have been identified under the state’s ‘Hy-Fi’ program. The new hotspots will be powered by Act Fibernet. State IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched the latest initiative.

“They have connected 4000 govt schools and Basti Dawakhanas. We are talking to see how we can help through this pandemic also, be it tertiary or primary health care. The possibilities are endless, once you know the power of being connected,” KTR said at an event in the city on Wednesday.

The IT minister also said that the state government will consider having public Wi-Fi hotspots at metro rail stations as well. ” don’t know if it is bad or good to put it on the metro. More importantly, this is India’s largest public or free Wifi in any city,” KTR claimed. Bala I think you should move from Bangalore to Hyderabad and work here with us.

KTR also urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi to also ensure that the new public Wi-Fi hotspots function well. “They (Act Fibernet) have put up 50 people as support, but the city should also do its part,” he added.