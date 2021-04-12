KTR launches Mission Bhageeratha, inaugurates other projects in Warangal

Warangal Urban: Telangana municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao on Monday launched a freshwater supply scheme to quench the thirst of the people of Warangal as a gift for Ugadi (Telugu New Year Day) by unveiling a plaque at Rampur village under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Starting from Ugadi, all the houses under GWMC limits will receive potable water.

As part of the whirlwind tour of Warangal and a series of inaugurations, KTR launched the Mission Bhageeratha program, which provides clean water to city dwellers every day.

KTR inaugurated an eight lakh litre capacity Overhead Service Reservoir (OHSR) constructed at Rampur. Under the Warangal Metropolitan Corporation, the comprehensive drinking water supply scheme set up at a cost of Rs 1589.37 crore.

The minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development works undertaken at a cost of over Rs 2,000 crore.