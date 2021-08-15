KTR launches online exhibition for innovators from Telangana

Hyderabad: State minister for information technology KT Rama Rao (KTR) today launched an exhibition called ‘Online Intinta Innovator Exhibition 2021’, wherein over a 100 innovators across 33 districts of Telangana exhibited their innovations virtually.

The online exhibition witnessed more than 100 innovations panning across the sectors agriculture, sanitation, technology, mobility, water, health which included innovators from school students to home makers as well as a mechanics and farmers. The exhibition was also conducted in a physical capacity as a part of the Independence Day celebrations at the district-level.

District science officers of all the 33 districts of the State were appointed as nodal officers for the sake of this program.

The annual exhibition of innovators was organized by the Telangana State Innovation Cell. The ‘Online Intinta Innovator Exhibition’ was launched by KTR at Rajanna Sircilla district. Principal secretary for information technology and information communications Jayesh Ranjan was also present virtually. The Telangana State Innovation Cell team, the district collectorate and district magistrate were also present at the physical launch.

“Intinta Innovator program by the government of Telangana is a testimony to inclusive innovation growth in Telangana,” remarked KTR. He also added that solutions are supposed to come from the people actually dealing with issues instead of imitating foreign countries.

The virtual show case can be accessed at www.teamtsic.telangana.gov.in/intinta-innovator-exhibition-2021/.