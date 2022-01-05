KTR launches Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 in Braille format

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 5th January 2022 2:32 pm IST
Telangana Municipalities ACT 2019 unveiled in Braille
Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao(KTR) on Tuesday launched the braille version of “Telangna Municipalities Act 2019”. It is the first time a law has been published in a braille format in the country.

The braille is a tactile writing system used by people who are visually impaired, including people who are blind, deafblind, or who have low vision.

KTR launched the book at Pragati Bhavan in the city. “The book would help visually challenged persons to access information pertaining to municipal Acts, without seeking others’ help,” he said. During the launch of the book, the minister stated that the government was initiating various programs for persons with disabilities.

Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 is available in English and Telugu. The braille version consists of all the information regarding government projects such as Haritha Haram, Green Budget, water supply, sanitation, water, health, public toilets, street lights, among other subjects.

