KTR lays foundation stone for Nalgonda IT hub

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with ministers Jagadish Reddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for an IT hub in Nalgonda.

The Nalgonda IT Hub will be constructed on three acres, with a build-up area of 75,000 Sqft. This state of the art facility will have all the advanced facilities in a Plug and Play manner. Nine companies have already signed MoUs with the Govt of Telangana to set up their offices in Nalgonda IT Hub and seven more companies showed keen interest in having their offices in the IT Hub.

“Under hon’ble chief minister KCR’s leadership, inclusive development is taking place. All regions and all fields are being developed with equal focus only in the state of Telangana. In just 7 and a half years, Nalgonda and Telangana have become the largest producers of Paddy in the country beating Punjab,” KTR said while speaking at the event.

“We are winning Central government awards for ideal villages every year. Also, we are rapidly growing in industries and IT to the point of being placed in the top ranks of the country. All this is possible because of CM KCR’s efficient leadership,” he added.

Nalgonda IT hub model. (Photo: Twitter/KTR).

KTR said that the chief minister is giving equal importance to both urbanization and rural progress with an integrated approach. He attacked the opposition and said that Fluorosis is their only contribution to Nalgonda in the last 65 years.

“The Central government announced in the parliament that there is no Fluorine left in the villages of Telangana and Mission Bhagiratha is the reason for it. We have eradicated 65 years of Fluorosis in just 6 years. No medical college came up in the last 65 years. We have set up three of them in the last six and half years. This is KCR’s leadership,” he reiterated.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday also assured over Rs 100 crore for the progress and development of Nalgonda.