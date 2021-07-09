KTR offers help to family of LSR student who died by suicide

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T.Rama Rao has provided Rs 2.5 lakh to the family of Aishwarya Reddy, a student who committed suicide as she could not afford education.

Aishwarya was a native of Shadnagar and was pursuing her education from Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi. She committed suicide in November last year due to a lack of funds to pursue her online education during the Covid lockdown.

When this incident was brought to the notice of KTR, as the minister is popularly known, he immediately responded and assured to support the family. Acting on humanitarian grounds, he extended monetary support.

Family members of the student on Thursday met the minister. After enquiring about their well being, the minister, in his personal capacity, donated an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh to the family and also assured to provide a house under the state government’s 2 BHK dignity housing scheme.

KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said it was very unfortunate to lose an educated person in the family. He has assured to stand by the family in the future as well.

The family members told the minister that they were shattered by the untimely demise of their daughter. They thanked him for his support and said this has given them moral strength during these tough times.