KTR likes idea of Sunday traffic curbs on Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Telangana’s minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday asked the Hyderabad Police to consider and plan traffic curbs during evening hours every Sunday on iconic Tank Bund, the most popular hangout spot in the city.

The minister welcomed a suggestion by a citizen on Twitter and requested the Hyderabad Police commissioner to consider and plan with his team on the implementation.

“Good suggestion Request @CPHydCity to consider & plan with your team on implementation,” tweeted KTR, as the minister is popularly known.

He was responding to a tweet. “Sir, Why not restrict traffic movement on Sunday evening between 5 to 8 pm on Tank Bund, citizen’s can enjoy the beautiful facility provided by your Government. It’s total chaos now families struggling to cross from left to right it’s pedestrian nightmare right now,” tweeted Ashok Chandrasekar.

Tank Bund road on the eastern side of the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city is the most popular hangout place. The road, which connects twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, is thronged by morning walkers, families enjoying an evening and watching the sunset over the 450-year-old lake.

The 2.2 km long stretch has spacious footpaths on either side. The place is also famous for a series of statues of Telugu icons including poets, freedom fighters and leaders.

Towards the Secunderabad side of the stretch, a tank is an attraction of the tourists. Pakistan’s M-47 Patton tank is a war trophy given to 54th Infantry Division after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The battalion had gifted the trophy to the city and it was installed on the Tank Bund.

The place got a face lift early this year with the installation of specially designed cast iron railing, grills and designer lamp posts.

The municipal administration department took up the first phase of works at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore.

Sidewalks were renovated with flamed granite on the footpaths and granite kerbs on either side. Ducts for various utilities like electric cables were provided to prevent digging up of road. To add glitter to the place especially designed cast iron railing, grills and aligned designer lamp posts and lights were installed

The beautification works are part of KTR’s vision to turn Tank Bund into a world class city square representing modern prosperous Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) took up the beautification works which include street furniture, kiosks and decorative lighting.

The authorities are also creating facilities for the citizens, including seating, shopping and parking. In the subsequent phase they plan to develop Lake View Night Bazar along the lake.

Hussain Sagar thanks to its strategic location and natural beauty and with boating facilities and surrounding parks, food joints and Imax theatre is the oldest and popular hangout place for citizens.

Hundreds of families spend their evenings or leisure time around the lake. The place bustles with tourists walking along the foreshore, taking a boat ride, clicking selfies at ‘Love Hyderabad’ sculpture, which was added a few years ago. Every day a large number of people throng Lumbini Park, NTR Garden, Sanjeevaiah Park, play games at People’s Plaza and enjoy tasty food at Eat Street.