KTR orders probe into flood-affected areas of Sircilla district

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) examined flood-hit areas in Sircilla town of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Wednesday. On September 6, over 200 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in the district due to floods. A father and son duo also lost their lives in the deluge.

Copious rains since Monday evening led to the inundation of low-lying areas as the town witnessed 15-centimeter rainfall after 30 years, said local media reports.

Life came to a halt in localities such as Venkamapeta, Pragathinagar, Shivanagar, and a few other areas in the town as floodwaters submerged low-lying areas and disrupted road connectivity, reported Telangana Today.

KTR, who is the Sircilla MLA, examined the Shantinagar area, which was the worst hit with incessant rains. As the floodwater remained stagnant, KTR ventured into knee-deep water to probe the situation.

The TRS leader interacted with the flood-hit residents of the town to understand their issues and assured them of government aid. Earlier the minister held a meeting with concerned officials at the collectorate office in Sircilla, deliberating about the situation caused due to copious rains.

KTR ordered officials to take necessary steps to deal with the floods and expressed concern about the relief measures taken to tackle the aftermath of the calamity. Officials were instructed to take steps in order to divert floodwater into the Manair river, which could prevent further damage to crops.

Government officials were also ordered to come up with plans to avoid water stagnations in Sircilla and Vemulawada towns and were further asked to furnish a report on crop damage within a week. KTR made it clear that compensations were to be given to the affected parties.