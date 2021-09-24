KTR praises 12-yr-old newspaper delivery boy for his confidence

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, on Friday, tweeted the viral video of a 12-year-old, government schoolboy, delivering newspapers and said that he was impressed by the child’s confidence and composure while answering a query that questioned his actions.

“Loved this video from Jagtial Town. This young lad, a Govt school student called Jai Prakash, loved his confidence, composure, and clarity of thought & expression.

He says what’s wrong in working while studying & goes on to say it’ll keep him in good stead in future,” he tweeted.

The video recorded by a passer-by, while he did morning chores, questioning the boy as to why he delivered newspapers rather than going to school received a prompt reply. The boy, Jai Prakash, retorted with the question “what is wrong with working while studying?”.

He informed that he delivered newspapers out of choice which will give him an advantage in his future. The boy belongs to the Jagtial town of Telangana and studies at the Old Government School.

Jai Prakash’s promptness and confidence in replying to the query have impressed netizens including the minister.

