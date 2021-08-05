KTR promises to save Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao met with students of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women today and assured them that the aided courses ignored until now, would be added to the admission list soon.

In a pleasant turn of events, the students and alumni protesting against the closure of the Kamala Nehru college who were worried about the demise of the four aided courses i.e garment technology, architecture, pharmacy, and hotel management, now find themselves hopeful with KTR’s assurance.

While courses like Electrical, Civil Engineering, and a couple of other courses were published in Telangana’s POLYCET portal which commenced today, the students were worried about the lack of allotment for the remaining four courses mentioned above. Over the last few weeks, news has been doing rounds that the Kamala Nehru Polytechnic college would be privatized.

Upon being informed the same to KTR, students remark that he vouched for the inclusion of the courses in question, thus granting relief to aspiring students from Kamala Nehru, who rely on the institute for their further education.

The students state that while they did not get a chance to discuss the status of each of the four courses, and that the general tone of confirmation by KTR along with the memorandums submitted by the student community in the past signifies hope for the survival of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College.

A day earlier, students of the college were also locked in their classes by the management, which did that to prevent them from joining a protest that was held by activists and alumni of the Kamala Nehru College. Protests have been going on from about 10 days, ever since news broke out that the educational institution would be privatized.