KTR provides financial assistance to tribal MBBS student

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has come forward to provide complete financial assistance to a tribal girl who is struggling financially to complete her medicine course.

Anusha, the student, hails from the Borabanda area of Hyderabad, and is pursuing an MBBS course from a medical college in Kyrgyzstan. She scored 95% marks in first, second and third year in MBB and returned to Hyderabad last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then she has been facing challenges to complete her course due to the financial crisis.

To make ends meet, Anusha was coerced to sell vegetables along with her mother in Borabanda. After KTR learnt about the plight of the girl’s family, he subsequently decided to extend his help.

The IT minister wished Anusha the best of luck and said that we would like to see her as a doctor son in the future. The family members of Anusha thanked KTR for his support.