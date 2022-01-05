KTR redefines BJP’s acronym to ‘Bakwas Jumla Party’

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday redefined the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP)’s acronym to Bakwas Jumla Party (Nonsense, Fake Promises Party) and said that the country has gained nothing under the party’s rule at the centre.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in the city on Wednesday, KTR condemned the ‘cheap talk’ that the BJP leaders levelled against chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also listed out all the ‘Jumlas’ one after the other by producing press reports and said that this government at the centre is immoral and shameless,” he said.

He called the Prime Minister ‘Raitu Virodhi’ (Anti Farmer) and said that no prime minister in the history of the country had to stop for 20 minutes and go back because farmers are protesting on the streets. “The PM has boasted to double the farmer’s income by 2022. Where did this happen? Only he has to know,” he remarked.

“He promised to do a lot of things by 2022. A promise was made to people that every person will have a house by 2022. Another promise regarding toilets and piped water supply to every house was also made. A bullet train will run by 2022. How many villages and houses in Gujarat have electricity, toilets and water supply? Telangana has the highest number of villages free of open defacation in the country at 96.7 percent. Tamil Nadu is at the second place with 35 percent villages. Gujarat is at 0.05 percent. When we call all of them Jumlas, Hamlas (attacks) are happening against us. ED, IT and CBI are NDA government’s alliance partners at the centre,” he said.

Talking about the UP government’s ad in the Indian express that stirred controversy for the Islamophobic depiction of rioters, KTR said that the saffron party is subtly telling people that the rioters were Muslims.

“They have ruled UP for 5 years and should be going to elections on what they did to people. They are so shameless and immoral that they are asking people to vote based on riots. They did nothing for people and this is the only thing they could find. They are not outwardly saying that the rioter is a Muslim, but that is what they mean. This is what they want to do to the country. By creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims, they want to gain votes,” he remarked.

The IT minister attacked the BJP National president and called him a ‘lying adda’ (lying den) and said that his address is at Eragadda, referring to the Government hospital for mental care at the Eragadda area in Hyderabad.

“Nadda says KCR is using Kaleshwaram project like an ATM. He also said that KCR has lost mental balance.

Nadda ji, I want to ask you, Your central water resources minister in the parliament has said in the parliament that there are no instances of corruption that have come to the notice in the Kaleshwaram project. Whose mental balance is lost Mr Nadda? You or your minister?” he remarked.

Targetting the BJP’s slogan Sabka saath sabka vikas, KTR said that only Sabka saath sabka vinash (destruction) happened in the last seven and half years. “Common man only had sorrows and the corporates had a shower of wealth,” he added.

KTR said that an attempt is being made to turn government employees against the state government.

“Nadda went to secunderabad yesterday and bowed down before the Gandhi statue. It felt quite weird. These people praise Godse in the dark and say he did the right thing by killing Gandhi and bow down to him out in the open. Arent you and your party ashamed?” he remarked.

He said that BJP speaking about protecting democracy is like the devil speaking about the Vedas. “Their government put up fences and nails to prevent farmers from entering Delhi. These people have beaten farmers to death. And these people are talking about democracy,” he added.