KTR seeks release of funds under various central schemes

Hyderabad, Aug 24 : Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday urged the Centre to release funds to the tune of Rs 2,537 crore to the state under various central schemes.

The Minister for Industries, Information Technology, Municipal Administration and Urban Development called on Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum to him.

KTR, as the Telangana minister is popularly known, apprised Puri of the issues related to municipal administration and urban development. He requested release of funds under key central sector schemes amounting to Rs 2,537 crore.

The detailed discussion was held on release of funds under PMAY (urban) of Rs 1,184.8 crore, release of pending grants under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM – urban) of Rs 217.49 crore, AMRUT project fund of Rs 351.77 crore, releases under the 15th Finance Commission for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (million plus city) and also non million plus city of Rs 783.75 crore.

KTR, who was accompanied by Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar, also explained the various projects taken up the state government to provide basic amenities (public toilets, dump yard, sewage treatment plant) in urban bodies and which are in completion stage.

He also requested Puri to expedite the work for the revival of Mamunur airport in Warangal under the ‘UDAN’ scheme of the Central government. He said Warangal, being the largest city in Telangana with 11 lakh population, air connectivity was necessary.

The Telangana minister also called for speeding up the survey process of all the proposed airports in the state.

Source: IANS

