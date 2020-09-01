KTR seeks to further expand IT ecosystem into rural areas

By Daneesh Majid Updated: 1st September 2020 4:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has sought to expand the state’s IT ecosystem into districts like Warangal, Khammam, and Karimnagar beyond Hyderabad. While reviewing the initiatives of the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and T-Hub, the need to have an ecosystem accessible to those in rural areas was stressed by T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayen and IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

KTR stated, “A special focus on rural innovation is the need of the hour. He said that innovation organizations like TSIC, THub, TWorks and WeHub should provide the necessary support for our rural investors.”

While attributing the rapid increase of food grains to Chief Minister KCR, KTR pointed out that the agricultural sector will benefit from expansion of the ecosystem’s footprint.

Back in 2017, Cyient Ltd. and Eclat Health Solutions set up full-fledged operations in Warangal and Karimnagar. Be it now or three years ago, Ranjan has also stressed various ways in which rural areas can contribute to as well as benefit from the technology and innovation landscape of Telangana.

Plus, getting students to imbibe a culture of innovation from a young age will be done through more outreach programmes. This will be done to introduce a course credits system so that students can foster innovation and startup-related projects.

