KTR sends surprise gift to TRS activist’s daughter on her birthday

Hyderabad: Acknowledging his diligent work for the party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday sent a surprise gift to Karimnagar district party activist Khaja Nawaz Hussain’s daughter on her birthday.

For the past 20 days, Hussain has been busy campaigning for the graduate MLC elections that are scheduled to be held on Monday. Even with his maternal uncle passing away and his wife being over eight-months pregnant, he prioritized party work.

In a recent interaction with the party cadre in wake of the MLC election, KTR was made aware of Hussain’s work. During a video conference, Khaja told him about his daughter’s birthday on Saturday.

Then, KTR personally wished Khaja’s daughter Nabila Mohammed over the phone and extended his greetings. Apart from wishing her personally, he asked Nabila, what she wanted as a birthday gift, she replied, “I don’t want anything, all I wish is TRS party’s victory.”

KTR was stunned by her answer and presented her with a surprise gift through party activists in Karimnagar. Gifts include a teddy bear, cake, and a birthday dress.

As reported by Telangana Today, Hussain’s commitment to the TRS party stands as a testament to the strong ties between the party and its workers. “Party workers’ commitment and sacrifices are strengths of the party,” KTR added.

He said that the party would stand by the party workers and their families in difficult times and would extend all possible help to them besides ensuring their welfare.