KTR stresses on importance of cybersecurity

Hyderabad: Telangana State Information and Technology Minister K.Taraka Rama Rao has said that he is always on alert regarding the safety of his phone records and data.

These concerns were expressed by KT Rama Rao while inaugurating “Avanti”, a cyber-security company in Hyderabad.

KTR as he is commonly known in the political circles said as a politician he is aware his phone must be looked upon constantly. The opposition people must be enquiring about my strategies in contesting and winning the elections, he added.

Further, he said that crime is not only bound to happen in the streets but these days, cybercrime is on the rise.

KTR disclosed that Telangana will be the first state to draft its own legislation in cybercrime in association with the Nalsar University of Law.

KTR said US-based automation platform Avanti will manage and protect the data of 2 million devices. He added that the company will increase its workforce from the present 200 to over 600 in the next 2 years. Further, he said the cyber security system will increase the confidence of the investors to work in a safe and secure environment in Telangana.