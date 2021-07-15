KTR targets Rajender for first time after sacking

Hyderabad: For the first time after Etala Rajender was dropped from the Telangana cabinet, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao targeted him and asked him to specify what injustice he was subjected to in the party.

On Rajender’s statement that he was fighting for self-respect, KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, remarked that the former minister is indulging in self-deception and also deceiving the people.

Rama Rao, who is also a cabinet minister, asked Rajender to introspect what TRS has given him and what it has done for him.

In an informal chat with reporters, KTR said while enjoying various posts in TRS, Rajender was in touch with other parties. He alleged that while being in the cabinet, he used to find fault with its decisions.

This is the first time that KTR has reacted since Rajender was dropped from the state cabinet by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao in May following allegations that he encroached lands of some farmers in Medak district for his family’s poultry unit.

The TRS leader also asked why Rajender continued as minister when his self-respect was hurt. He claimed that Rajender tried to continue in TRS till the last minute.

Last month, Rajender had resigned from the TRS and joined the BJP. He also resigned from the Huzurabad Assembly seat and is now preparing to contest the by-election on a BJP ticket.

Exuding confidence that TRS will retain the Huzurabad seat, KTR said the by-election will be a contest among parties and not individuals.

Stating that Rajender has admitted his mistakes, KTR asked why people would have sympathy for him.