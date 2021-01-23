KTR to be CM soon: Nagender slams Sanjay ‘bomb’ jibe

Hyderabad: Former Minister and TRS leader from khairatabad segment in the city, Danam Nagender today said that the TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao will soon become chief minister.

He hit out at the BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay for his remarks that a bomb will be exploded in the TRS party if KTR is made chief minister. It will be known where the bomb will be exploded after KTR becomes the chief minister he said adding that the BJP often talks of bombs and murders and such talks he charged.

He offered milk on the photos of the chief minister and KTR at the event and extended thanks to the government for its announcement of 10 percent of reservations to the EWS in the state.

Nagender conducted a program to extend thanks to the KCR Government for offering 10 percent of reservations for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Telangana in addition to 50 percent being offered to the BCs. He took exception to Sanjay remarks against the TRS rule and chief minister of corruption and irregularities.

Nagaender said that it is the right time to elevate KTR as the chief minister. Stating that the time is rife, the former minister added that KCR is to take a call on this very soon. The former minister came in support of the chorus already made louder by the KCR cabinet ministers and other leaders as well that KTR will be made the chief minister and replace KCR.

The decision he said will sure help the EWS to get jobs and education opportunities. The TRS leaders will agree to any decision of KCR to make KTR as his successor or any other, Nagender clarified.

The TRS MLA said that the TRS boss does not need to meet with BJP boss or prime minister Narendra Modi. What is the need for our boss KCR to meet your BJP boss or PM, he asked Sanjay. For us the TRS leaders, he said, KCR is our CM and PM.