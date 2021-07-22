KTR to gift vehicles to disabled persons under ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative

Hyderabad: Marking his 44th birthday on July 24, municipal administration minister and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao will gift 100 custom-made vehicles to the differently abled under ‘Gift a Smile‘campaign.

Gift a Smile initiative, started last year, on the eve of his 43rd birthday, the minister personally donated six ambulances to government hospitals in need in his constituency. TRS MLAs and members of parliament joined the initiative bringing the total number of ambulances to 90.

Minister KTR took to Twitter and wrote,”Last year on the eve of my birthday, I had personally donated 6 ambulances & our TRS MLAs & MPs joined in taking the total No. to 90! This year too, decided that the best way to celebrate is to #GiftASmile in personal capacity to 100 differently abled with custom made vehicles.”

This year too, decided that the best way to celebrate is to #GiftASmile in personal capacity to 100 differently abled with custom made vehicles

In an another tweet, Rama Rao urged all the TRS party leaders and other well-wishers who wanted to greet him on his birthday, to either plant a sapling as part of Mukkoti Vruksharchana (plantation of three crore saplings) or participate in Gift A Smile programme by helping the needy in their own personal way. “Please don’t splurge money on bouquets, cakes and hoardings,” he asserted.

Transport minister to donate 50 vehicles to differently-abled

Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar announced on Thursday that he will donate fifty vehicles to people of different abilities on the occasion of Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday on July 24.

Transport minister made the announcement about his donation on his twitter in reply to a tweet by the KTR, “Proudly following in the footsteps of our inspiring and compassionate leader KTR anna, I will be donating 50 vehicles to the differently abled people on his birthday. It’s a privilege to work under his leadership.”