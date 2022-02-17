KTR to lay foundation stone for a new IT park at Kandlakoya junction

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) to lay the foundations stone of the new IT park on Thursday. The park is to be set up at Kandlakoya juction on Outer Ring Road.

KTR took to twitter to share the news , “As part of our strategy of growth in dispersion across the state, a new IT park at Kandlakoya junction on ORR has been conceptualised as a gateway to Hyderabad, Happy to be laying the foundation today on the birthday of a Living Legend Telangana CM Sri KCR Garu 😊,” read the tweet.

The new IT park will be set up as part of the GRID policy of the Telangana government, which aims to invite major IT companies to set-up their campuses across the state.

It is to be noted that February 17 also marks the birth day of Telangana chief mintier K Chandrasekhara Rao.