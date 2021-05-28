KTR to pitch for Saudi investments to boost employment in T’gana

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao is going to address the opening session of the web conference scheduled for June 8 and June 9 with Saudi industrialists.

The conference aims to explore investment opportunities and new partnerships by attracting Saudi investments to Telangana, as well as promoting trade and industry between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our country. They will also likely speak about the umpteen opportunities for investment in the state.

As reported by Telangana Today, the conference will be held with the support of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh as part of the country promotion policy by the ministry of external Affairs.

Chief Secretary for Information Technology and Industries Jayesh Ranjan will offer employment opportunities in Telangana to Saudi businessmen. Official sources said that the Indian ambassador, Dr. Awsaf Saeed, and senior Saudi officials are likely to participate in the web conference.

A year ago, Rama Rao was to lead an official delegation to Saudi Arabia where it was expected to meet top executives such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC and other major companies, but the visit was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 7.5 per cent annual growth, Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s fastest growing countries in the manufacturing sector.