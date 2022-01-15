KTR tweets to Elon Musk, offers to partner Tesla in India

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday extended support to Elon Musk for setting up a market for Tesla in India.

The IT minister responded to Musk who cited certain challenges with the Indian government with regards to setting up of Tesla market in India. “Hey Elon, I am the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana state in India Will be happy to partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top-notch business destination in India.” read the tweet

On January 13 the Tesla and Space X founder had expressed concerns over the challenges faced due to the Indian government. A Twitter user named Pranay Pathole had asked Musk as to when Tesla was getting launched in India.

“Yo @elonmusk any further update as to when Tesla’s will launch in India? They’re pretty awesome and deserve to be in every corner of the world!” read the tweet. “Still working through a lot of challenges with the government,” Elon Musk had replied.