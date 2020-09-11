KTR urged GHMC to give priority to the basic amenities

Hyderabad: Speaking on thedevelopment worksKT Rama Rao,Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister has instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) officials to give priority to basic amenities.

He asked the officials to identify open places for construction of bus bays, besides medium to marginal size open areas for development of parks.

The Zonal Commissioners have been asked to prepare a two years programme on protection and development of all 185 lakes in GHMC and also to identify open places to develop parks, bus bays and libraries.

Furthermore have asked all the Zonal Commissioners to make a report on comprehensive developmental activities in their respective zones on subjects like parks, bus bays, providing toilets, development of central medians, development of small parks and walking tracks under Metro Rail, construction of FOBs, sky ways, footpaths, wall painting, lane marking, painting on flyovers, protection and development of lakes, graveyards, vending zones and vegetable markets.