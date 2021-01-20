KTR urges Centre to set up vaccine testing lab in Hyderabad

By PTI|   Published: 20th January 2021 5:53 pm IST
Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to establish a Vaccine Testing and Certification Laboratory in Hyderabad.

In a letter to Vardhan, he requested that the lab be established on the lines of the Central Drug Laboratory at Kasauli.

“IT and Industries Minister @KTRTRS wrote a letter to @MoHFW_INDIA Sri @drharshvardhan ji and reiterated the request for establishment of a Vaccine Testing and Certification Laboratory in Hyderabad, on the lines of Central Drug Laboratory in Kasauli,” Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted on his official account.

The state capital is a major centre of vaccine development with Bharat Biotech, Biological E Ltd and other reputed firms having their base in the city.

READ:  With 1.3 cr tonnes production, Telangana on way to become rice bowl
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Published: 20th January 2021 5:53 pm IST
Back to top button