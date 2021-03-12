KTR woos employees, advocates for graduate MLC polls

Hyderabad: On the last day of poll campaign for two graduate MLC polls, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao today said that the party has an inseparable bond with the employees, advocates, Journalists and youth.

Addressing a program for the polls with employees JAC here at Haritha Plaza here the minister has assured of addressing their issues. Stating that the chief minister is to announce in the Assembly during the budget session the PRC fitment and retirement age limit increased.

Thus he said that the employee will get about 29 per cent fitment and three years of hike in retirement age besides other sops to be announced by the chief ministers.

The Minister asked the gathering to support the TRS candidates Vani Devi to win Hyderabad –Mahabub Nagar-Ranga Reddy segment and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy win the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam segments respectively in the MLC polls.

The polls to be held on March 14 and results to be announced on 17 and we expect our candidates to win the fray he said. K Chandrasekhar Rao Government is for welfare and development of the state as he tide power crisis in just 6 months of taking over as the chief minister.

Though the congress rulers created panic and apprehensions if separate state was created KCR had disproved it in less time, he claimed.

The role of the employees, educated, lawyers, journalists and youth was key in the statehood movement and the TRS will do justice to them he said.

The Minister said that it is Telangana only state giving Rs 100 cr welfare for the advocates and the journalists each for their welfare. The Congress said that they will not be in fray if 45 percent fitment is given and lost the chance to contest and seek votes. He hit out at the BJP Ramachandra Rao for his challenge talk at Osmania University as the saffron leaders are focused on whatsapp varsity. The congress, and other rulers gave less number of jobs and the TRS regime filled so far 1.33 lakh of jobs and will fill up 50000 more after the polls.

Reiterating his stance against Vishakha steel plant privatisation KTR asked the Modi Government to withdraw his plan. A large scale protest will be mounted against the Modi regime in this regard. The BJP in opposition had slammed the UPA regime and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on every issue and privatization and what Modi is doing now is to sell all PSUs.

The graduates, educated should not vote for these anti people and anti employees policies of the BJP in the polls he said.The minister hoped to get their support to win the MLC polls