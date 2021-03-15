KTR’s ‘pray to cylinder before vote’ jibe goes viral on polling day

Hyderabad: A sarcastic jibe at rising gas cylinder prices by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao went viral across social media on the polling to the two vacant seats in the Telangana state legislative council from graduates’ constituencies on Sunday.

Addressing media after he cast the vote for Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad graduates’ constituency, KTR said: “Like a famous personality once said, I offered my prayers to gas cylinder at home before leaving to cast my vote.”

Rao was apparently referring to the widely publicized tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 general elections where he asked people to pray gas cylinder at home before going out for voting.

When you go to vote, do Namaskar to the gas cylinder at home as they are snatching that also: Narendra Modi

This caught the attention of many voters, who shared their pictures of praying to fuel stations and gas cylinders.

KTR also re-tweeted several of these tweets on polling day.

A Twitter user Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy Tweeted, “I voted against rising gas, diesel and petrol prices,” while sharing an image of praying at a fuel station.

Pls go out & vote. It gives us a sense of accomplishment@KTRTRS

In a similar post, Talla Sai Chandra Goud tweeted “My vote is for Happening Hyderabad Triumphant Telangana.”

Another Twitter user Nikhilkaperi tweeted “I offered prayers to the domestic gas cylinder, as its price is heading to touch Rs.1000, before casting my vote,” Like them, many Twitter users shared their jibes and taunts, after exercising their franchise in the MLC elections.

Another Twitter user posted: “At the call of our leader, as part of the graduate MLC election, worship and plant the gas cylinder before going to the polls, Going to the polls to pay the penalty for petrol and diesel prices at the petrol pump,” Like them, many Twitter users shared their jibes and after exercising their vote in the MLC elections.

I prayed to Cylinder and casted my Vote.