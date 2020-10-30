Kubbra Sait gatecrashed Ranveer-Deepika wedding ‘with an invitation’

News Desk 1Published: 31st October 2020 4:47 am IST
Kubbra Sait gatecrashed Ranveer-Deepika wedding 'with an invitation'

Mumbai, Oct 30 : Actor Kubbra Sait has a funny anecdote about attending the mega wedding of Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

“I met him (Ranveer Singh) many eons ago when I was hosting a show in a crowd of 5,000 people. You don’t imagine to be remembered by a superstar of that order when you are hosting a show, but he remembered me. Then when ‘Sacred Games’ released he actually texted me and I lost my plot. He told me something like, ‘kya Boss, you are a daredevil’! I told him in return, ‘don’t forget to invite me to your wedding’. So that’s how I think I earned myself an invite and he very generous and kind. I would like to say, I gatecrashed his wedding with an invitation!” recalled Kubra, while speaking on a chat show.

READ:  Spanish PM announces state of alarm to curb Covid-19

Kubbra has also shared screen space with Ranveer in the 2019 film “Gully Boy”.

On her role in the show “Sacred Games”, Kubbra shared how, one day her co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui could not recognise her!

“I remember once I had not worn my wig and my hair was big and with curls. I went and sat next to him and he didn’t recognise me. He looked away and went back to looking on his phone. Five minutes later I asked, ‘do you want to say hi to me?’ he was like, ‘Arre aap hain!’ I replied, ‘haan, mai hoon’. Then he said, ‘Nahin, woh aapka taam jhaam nai tha (referring to her wig), so didn’t realise it was you,” Kubbra said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  I stand on the shoulders of giants of Indian literature: Anand Neelakanthan
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 31st October 2020 4:47 am IST
Back to top button