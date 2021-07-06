Kubbra Sait shares a cool picture against a wall mural

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 6th July 2021 10:36 am IST
Kubbra Sait shares a cool picture against a wall mural
Actress Kubbra Sait (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Kubbra Sait took to social media on Monday sharing a cool picture against a black and white wall mural.

“Hanging with the cool blokes stuck to wall. Wearing @littlethingstudio styled by @sanamratansi You may ask, ‘why?’ I’d say, ‘No clue’. Happy Monday Y’all. PS: Gave Andheri the chance it deserves,” wrote Sait.

Kubbra shared the picture standing against a wall mural in Andheri, Mumbai. She was seen posing in an earthy summer stylish dress and pink sports shoes.

MS Education Academy

The actress, who was praised for her role of a transgender in “Sacred Games”, will soon be seen in the science-fiction series “Foundation” based on Isaac Asimov’s book.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button