Kukatpally robbery: Family of security guard who was shot dead seek support

Hyderabad: Family of ex-CRPF head constable Mirza Subhan Ali Baig, who was killed by the robbers during the foiled robbery attempt at Kukatpally, is now left in lurch.

On April 29, a team of robbers had opened fire on the private security guard at Kukatpally while and fled away from the scene.

Mirza Subhan Ali Baig, a resident of the Borabanda area, was an ex-CRPF hawaldar and worked as a security guard with Concierge Security (cash management agency). He was shot dead when a robber opened fire at him near the ATM center in Kukatpally. Baig, who was shot in the abdomen, was declared brought dead at the hospital.

After the incident occurred, the management of the company did not approach the deceased family either for consoling or for reassuring them of any support.

“My father was a valiant person and had served the border postings in Jammu and Kashmir while working with CRPF, he was the sole bread earner and the whole family was dependant on his earning,” said Mirza Rahman Ali Baig. The family also requested the state government for financial support as two of Baig’s sons are without work since the lockdown last year.

Baig is survived by his wife, six daughters and three sons. Apart from stricter punishment to the accused persons, the family also demanded the police to probe the negligence on part of the cash management company.