Kulbhushan Jadhav’s parent offer prayers to Lord Shiva

A+ A-

Matunga: Parents of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is still in the custody of Pakistan on the false charge of being a spy, arrived at the Kashi Vishveshwar Mandir in Matunga area of Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

In December, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that there is ‘some communication’ going on between India and Pakistan over granting consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, as per the ruling of Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We are in touch with the Pakistan side through diplomatic channels. I have mentioned earlier as well that we have requested for immediate, effective and unhindered consular access in light of the ICJ judgment. There is some communication going on between India and Pakistan on this issue,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had told reporters at a weekly press briefing.

On September 2, India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jadhav in Islamabad after Pakistan granted consular access to the former naval officer.

In July, the ICJ, by a vote of 15-1, had upheld India’s claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. The world court had ordered Islamabad to carry out an effective “review and reconsideration” of his conviction.

Jadhav was purportedly “arrested” from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, after he allegedly entered the country from Iran as claimed by Islamabad.

India has rejected Pakistan’s allegations about Jadhav’s involvement in spying and subversive activities and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar where he was running a business.