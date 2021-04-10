Kumar Sanu and Jatin Pandit to reunite for two new songs

Mumbai: Playback singer Kumar Sanu and composer Jatin Pandit are collaborating after a long time, to launch two new songs.



“I have had a beautiful and a musical life. Music affects the way I think, live and work. At this point in my life, I want to create music for myself and not for a film or a director or producer. Collaboration with Jatin ji has resulted in two beautiful songs straight from our heart to yours,” said Sanu.



Jatin added: “We have been working on these songs for quite sometime now. Music is my heart and soul. Rhythms, melody and raagas drive me to create music each day. Kumar ji is the best we have and working with him was outstanding.”



The upcoming melodious tracks are titled “Dil kehta hai” and “Dheere dheere”.



Sanu and Jatin had a long and successful association through the 1990s and 2000s, when the latter composed music as part of the Jatin-Lalit team. Together, they have given numerous musical blockbusters including “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Pyar To Hona Hi Tha”, “Khiladi”, “Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman”, “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa”, “Ghulam”, “Khamoshi”, “Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai”, “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”, and “Dil Kya Kare”, among others.

