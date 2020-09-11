Kunal Kamra and Anurag Kashyap present slipper as award to Arnab

Hyderabad: Popular stand up comedian Kunal Kamra and his views on Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami are no secret, given that the former has often poked fun at Goswami’s journalism.

The comedian was more recently in the news for getting banned from flying on different after he

‘heckled Arnab on a fight’.

Birthday boy @anuragkashyap72 & me went to the @republic’s office to give Arnab an excellence in journalism award… Republic security said bina permission ke allowed nahi hai…



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nCMp8oqpQZ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 10, 2020

But this time Kamra’s critical approach to Aranab was not just verbal, as the two went to the Republic TV studio to give him the ‘excellence in journalism award. The award was framed slippers. However, the duo was not allowed in the studio.

He later posted a video of ‘chappals'(slippers) on twitter, which captioned #chapalforarnab.