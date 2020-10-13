Kunal Kamra mocks at Kangana: ‘Powercut in Mumbai, why is your fuse blown?’

Mumbai: Controversial comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday took a jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut who commented on Kamra’s picture with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. On Monday morning, Kangana had retweeted the photo, criticised Raut for appearing on Kunal’s show instead of fixing Mumbai’s power outage issue.

Taking to her Twitter handles, Kangana wrote, “#Powercut in Mumbai, meanwhile Maharashtra government k k k … Kangana”. In a picures Sanjay Raut and Kunal Kamra can be seen holding tiny construction cranes or JCBs.

Kunal Kamra replied, “Ma’am bijli gayi idhar par fuse aapka kyon udd raha hai (Ma’am the electricity has gone out here, why is your fuse blown?).”

Ma’am bijli gayi idhar par fuse aapka kyon udd raha hai 😂😂😂 https://t.co/uevSsL7X7n — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) October 12, 2020

Mumbai Power Cut

Large parts of Mumbai and its suburbs faced a power failure on Monday morning due to which several trains were held up. Many celebrities took to social media to share posts about the outage.

Kunal Kamra vs Kangana Ranaut

This is not the first time that Kunal Kamra and Kangana Ranaut have locked horns. Kunal made a joke about Kangana learning wisdom from Sadhguru.

Kunal Kamra also questioned the y-plus security she received from the central government. “I am wondering how a strong woman like you can have Y – security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms,” he wrote.

Kangana Ranaut is not currently in Mumbai but in her hometown of Manali. Kangana came to Mumbai in September when her office building was partially demolished. Around the same time, she had also compared Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which prompted many Shiv Sena leaders including Sanjay Raut to tell her not to come back to Mumbai.