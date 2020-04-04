Kunal Kamra, Sapan Verma react to PM Modi’s ‘light’ call

New Delhi: Comedian Kunal Kamra and Sapan Verma reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for lighting candles, lamps or mobile torches on April 5 at 9 pm.

Comedians’ reactions

Targeting the call and the ‘bhakts’, Kunal Kamra tweeted a photograph.

Another comedian, Sapan Verma wrote, “Duniya ki lagi padi hai aur ye HR department ki tarah team building activities suggest kar rahe hain. #9pm9minutes”.

Duniya ki lagi padi hai aur ye HR department ki tarah team building activities suggest kar rahe hain. #9pm9minutes — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 3, 2020

In another tweet, Verma wrote, “Agle video message mein pakka koi TikTok challenge aane waala hai”.

Agle video message mein pakka koi TikTok challenge aane waala hai. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 3, 2020

PM Modi’s appeal

It may be mentioned that yesterday, PM had urged people to light diyas or candles on Sunday to show India’s collective determination to fight against the darkness of coronavirus.

“On 5th April, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony,” Modi said.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

PM further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the virus.

