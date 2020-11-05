Kunal Kamra shares hilarious video after arrest of Arnab Goswami

Mumbai: Comedian Kunal Kamra shared hilarious video after the arrest of Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Now who did this?”.

Now who did this?

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GNBmcOzw0O — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 5, 2020

In another tweet, he shared one more video with caption, “I did this”.

😂😂😂

I did this pic.twitter.com/XPHOeTUtFF — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 4, 2020

In a separate tweet, he wrote, “20 year old Baby Arnab is seen interfering, raising his voice & has the guts to touch a serving officer in uniform & then threaten them also. @MumbaiPolice why no FIR on him? This sets a horrible president towards how the uniformed officers must be treated…”

20 year old Baby Arnab is seen interfering, raising his voice & has the guts to touch a serving officer in uniform & then threaten them also. @MumbaiPolice why no FIR on him?

This sets a horrible president towards how the uniformed officers must be treated… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 4, 2020

Kunal Kamra reacts over Amit Shah’s tweet

Reacting over Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s tweet, “Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again.

Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.

It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED.”, he wrote, “Aap toh Hypocrisy ki seema main itne andar aagaye ho jitna toh China bhi nahi aaya tha”.

Aap toh Hypocrisy ki seema main itne andar aagaye ho jitna toh China bhi nahi aaya tha 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2xbDHq9aZX — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 4, 2020

Interim relief to Arnab Goswami declined

Meanwhile, declining any interim relief to Arnab Goswami, currently in 14-day custody till 18th November, the Bombay High Court on Thursday said that it would hear both sides in the case before passing an appropriate order on Friday.



A division bench comprising Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice M.S. Karnik directed the lawyers of Goswami to make Akshata Naik – the widow of architect Anvay Naik – and the Centre party to the bail plea and serve copies to them.



On Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in a dramatic operation by the Mumbai and Raigad Police teams and was taken to Alibaug in connection with the double suicide case.



After a marathon hearing, Alibaug Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina S. Pingle declined the police plea for 14-day police custody and sent Goswami to judicial custody till 18th November.



In his plea before the Bombay High Court, Goswami’s lawyer sought an urgent interim stay on the probe into the suicide case FIR in Alibaug accusing him of abetment to suicide, and demanded interim bail.

2018 case

Based on a complaint by Akshata Naik, the Alibaug Police had registered the FIR in 2018 after her husband (Anvay) and mother-in-law (Kumud Naik) committed suicide on 5th May that year.

In a suicide note, Naik had named three persons – Republic TV’s Goswami for defaulting on a payment of Rs 83 lakh, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia for defaulting Rs 4 crore and Nitesh Sarda of Smartworks for not paying Rs 55 lakh.

While Goswami was nabbed from his Worli home, Shaikh and Sarda were arrested from the Mumbai suburbs in the same case. The Naik mother-daughter duo has welcomed the police decision saying they are finally hopeful of getting justice.