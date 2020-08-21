Kunal Kemmu flaunts his ‘John Wick’ mood

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 4:31 am IST
Kunal Kemmu flaunts his 'John Wick' mood

Mumbai, Aug 21 : Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a part of his self-portrait series on Instagram and described his mood as John Wick.

In a picture he shared, Kunal is seen sitting at a dining table dressed in a crisp white shirt and black tie. He completes the look with slicked back hair.

“Self portrait, Self indulgence, But not a selfie, Mood: John wick, A part of my self portrait series #khemsterclicks,” he wrote as caption.

Kunal was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Lootcase”, and the second installment of the web-series “Abhay”.

READ:  US dollar slips amid downbeat data

He received an appreciation note written by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan for his performance in “Lootcase”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close