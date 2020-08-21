Kunal Kemmu flaunts his ‘John Wick’ mood

Mumbai, Aug 21 : Actor Kunal Kemmu shared a part of his self-portrait series on Instagram and described his mood as John Wick.

In a picture he shared, Kunal is seen sitting at a dining table dressed in a crisp white shirt and black tie. He completes the look with slicked back hair.

“Self portrait, Self indulgence, But not a selfie, Mood: John wick, A part of my self portrait series #khemsterclicks,” he wrote as caption.

Kunal was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Lootcase”, and the second installment of the web-series “Abhay”.

He received an appreciation note written by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan for his performance in “Lootcase”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.