‘Kuppam municipality officer campaigning for ruling party’: TDP to SEC

Hyderabad: With municipal elections slated to be held in many municipalities of Andhra Pradesh (AP) state, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday wrote to the State Election Commission over alleged violation of the election model code of conduct by officer Lokeshwara Varma in the Kuppam Municipality election ,campaign and demanded action against him.

The letter, authored by TDP in-charge of the Punganur Assembly constituency Aneesha Reddy read “We bring to notice of the SEC about certain violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Kuppam municipality to take necessary and immediate action to rectify them.”

The letter mentioned that earlier they complained that Lokeswara Varma’s appointment as special officer (elections) for Kuppam municipality “is against norms” as he was involved “in many unlawful activities while working in Punganur as municipal commissioner”.

Further, the TDP also stated that now in Kuppam, he is allegedly involved in political activity and is reportedly campaigning for the ruling party by convening meetings with Assistant Project Manager (APM).

Moreover, the opposition party alleged that the bureaucrat is bringing pressure and also threatening Velugu workers, volunteers, anganwadis and other grassroots workers to the canvas in favour of the ruling YRSCP candidates. “In this context, the meeting of Lokeshwar Varma with Velugu staff has raised all-round suspicions with regard to the free and fair conduct of elections in Kuppam,” TDP stated.