Kurulus: Osman’s Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun’s pics are mesmerising!

Mumbai: Turkish actress Ozge Torer, who portrayed the role of Bala Hatun in Kurulus: Osman, is winning the audience’s hearts with her stellar performance in the Turkish historical series. She has already carved a niche for herself with her beauty and acting skills in the show.

The historical drama Kurulus: Osman focuses on the life of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It is the sequel to Diriliş: Ertuğrul, which was centered around the life of Ertuğrul, father of Osman, who was played by Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan.

Ozge Torer, who has etched her name in the minds and hearts of the audience forever, is also gaining a huge popularity on social media. People across the world have been praising her for her outstanding onscreen persona.

The charming actress, who acquired the household name in Pakistan, often keeps treating her fans with mesmerizing and elegant pictures on Instagram. As the Kuruls: Osman continues to gain popularity across the world, we thought surfing through her Instagram and bring you her simple yet fabulous looks. Take a look at them below: