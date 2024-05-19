Kushal Tandon confirms relationship with Shivangi Joshi?

Mumbai: Kushal Tandon, the popular Indian actor, recently made headlines when he posted a heartfelt birthday message for Shivangi Joshi, his rumored girlfriend. The two have been in the spotlight due to their on-screen chemistry and massive fan following.

On Shivangi’s 26th birthday, Kushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of them twinning in blue. In the caption, he referred to Shivangi as “gorgeous” and expressed his gratitude for having her in his life. He also wished for many more birthdays together and the creation of beautiful memories.

Fans have been speculating about their relationship, and Kushal’s post has fueled further curiosity. While some fans believe it’s an indirect confirmation of their romance, others are thrilled that he made their relationship “official” on social media.

Earlier this month, reliable sources revealed that Shivangi and Kushal fell in love while working together on the show “Barsatein.” The actors are reportedly serious about each other and even considering taking their relationship to the next level. However, both of them prefer to keep their personal lives private, which explains their reluctance to publicly acknowledge their relationship.

Despite the speculation, Kushal recently dismissed engagement rumors with Shivangi, stating that he doesn’t know what’s happening and jokingly adding, “Yaar media wallloooo” on his Instagram stories.