Kushner meets with Saudi Crown Prince, discuses prospects of peace

Neom: Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump met with Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince in Neom, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

During the meeting they discussed about the prospects of peace in the middle east region.

Kushner who is also the son-in-law of Donald Trump started his visit to the region on Monday.

In the last few days, Kushner is actively engaging in the normalizing of ties of middle east countries with Israel.

All Arab state could normalize ties with Israel

In an interview to WAM, Kushner told that it is possible and “logical” that all the 22 Arab states could normalize ties with Israel one day.

He revealed that the world could witness the fourth Arab state normalizing ties with Israel in “months.”

Egypt in 1978, Jordan in 1994 and the UAE in 2020 are the only Arab countries that announced that step to date.

Benefit of normalizing ties

Highlighting the benefit of normalizing ties with Israel, he said that people can access the country’s technology, economy and the advancements. He termed Israel Silicon Valley of Middle East.

Asked if he believed it could be possible to see all the 22 Arab states normalising relations with Israel one day, Kushner responded quickly by saying, “100 per cent.”

“I believe that it is logical for them to do it and I believe it is the right thing to do over time,” he said.