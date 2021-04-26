Kuwait 190, 000 illegal expats don’t have access to COVID-19 vaccine

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti 190,000 illegal expatriates do not have access to COVID-19 vaccine alarming concerns in the country, which is struggling to curb the spread of the virus and achieve immunity.

Earlier this month, Kuwait authorities extended the grace period by an additional month for illegal foreign residents in the country, the deadline is due to expire on May 15.

The Gulf country has repeatedly extended the grace period for illegal residents in the country.

According to the Gulf News, “This comes due to the COVID-19 virus crisis and the closure of airports in many countries. It also provides an opportunity to amend the status so that foreigners can be vaccinated against the virus,” a security source said.

“The recent spike in infection rates among foreign residents raises alarm about illegal people who cannot afford vaccines because the validity of their residence permits has expired. They are now unable to register via the Health Ministry website, sources. Threatens that they will pose a health and safety crisis for society.

Kuwait so far has confirmed a tally of 256,404 virus cases and 1,511 related deaths.