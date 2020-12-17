Kuwait: 21-year-old sent to life imprisonment for raping minor boy

By Umera Riyaz|   Published: 17th December 2020 8:37 pm IST
A 21-year-old Kuwaiti man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor boy on 16th December in Kuwait City. The case was heard in the court of cassation and was in favour of the minor. The accused was charged with kidnapping and raping the child.

As reported by Arab Times, the victim faced psychological, physical, and sexual abuse during his time with the kidnapper. The kidnapper took advantage of the victim’s age and blackmailed him. He also tried to prevent the minor from his right to prosecution.  

The victim’s father filed a case against the 21-year-old for sexual assault. The public prosecution investigated the case and found enough evidence against the accused.

During the court session, the defence counsel of the victim, proved the intention of the accused, that he had kidnapped the minor only to rape him. The forensic report proved the charge of rape against the kidnapper. 

